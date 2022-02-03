Former business associate explains the exact circumstances when Trump rips up documents
President Donald Trump. (AFP / Jim WATSON)

On Wednesday, in response to the news that congressional investigators on had to tape up "ripped" documents from the National Archives related to White House communications from former President Donald Trump during the January 6 attack on the Capitol, reporter Hunter Walker outlined why this is so significant.

Specifically, wrote Walker, a former business associate of Trump explained that there is a specific — and incriminating — circumstance in which the former president tended to destroy documents in this manner.

"The business associate described Trump having a specific paper ripping ritual. However, they said only 'some documents' got the treatment and 'it really wasn’t a regular thing,'" reported Walker. "'He tears it once and then a second time, so it’s basically into quarters,' the associate said of Trump. 'He has no email address. He had no printer. So people would bring things to him and, if it was something that he just didn’t want, he would rip it in half, and then in half again, and put it in the garbage.'"

READ MORE: Elderly Florida residents had their registration switched to Republican — without their knowledge: report

"According to the associate, Trump would only do this if 'he just wanted that document to go away,'" continued the report.

The former president sued to try to prevent the National Archives from turning over the documents, which had been authorized by President Joe Biden. Ultimately, the Supreme Court ruled 8-1 to deny Trump relief, allowing the documents to be transmitted to House investigators.

You can read more here (requires subscription).

SmartNews