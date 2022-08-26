Trump seeks dismissal of civil suit filed by Capitol Police officer as his legal problems mount

Donald Trump has filed an appeal seeking to dismiss a civil suit filed by a Capitol Police officer on Friday. The lawsuit accuses the former president of inciting the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which resulted in several deaths and 140 injured police officers.

According to documents shared by CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane, Trump is arguing "Absolute Immunity" in the appeal.

"MEANWHILE Donald Trump is going to an appeals court to *again* seek dismissal of a civil suit filed by Capitol Police officer," wrote Macfarlane. "Suit accuses him of provoking Jan 6 attack Arguing 'absolute immunity.'"

According to The Washington Post, the civil lawsuit was filed by U.S. Capitol Police Officer Briana Kirkland on the one-year anniversary of Jan. 6 in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Kirkland accused Trump of provoking the attack, which caused her emotional and physical pain. Kirkland was outnumbered 450 to 1 while she protected the Capitol doors and suffered a traumatic brain injury after the Trump-incited mob breached the building. The lawsuit contends that Trump "directed the mob" that attacked the Capitol building and resulted in her being "assaulted and battered."

"As the leader of this violent mob, who took their cues from his campaign rhetoric and personal tweets and traveled from around the country to the nation’s capital at Trump’s invitation for the January 6 rally, Trump was in a position of extraordinary influence over his followers, who committed assault and battery on Briana Kirkland,” read the complaint. “Trump, by his words and conduct, directed the mob that stormed the Capitol and assaulted and battered Briana Kirkland.”

In addition to scrutiny for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and over the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters, Trump is facing an FBI investigation related to the potential mishandling of classified documents that had been sent to Mar-a-Lago.

Among the records seized during the unprecedented search of the home of a former president were documents marked "Top Secret," "Secret" and "Confidential."

Trump, who is weighing another White House run in 2024, vehemently denounced the FBI raid and claimed that all of the material confiscated during the search had been previously "declassified."

The warrant to search Trump's home, which was personally approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland, directed the FBI to seize records "illegally possessed" in violation of three criminal statutes, including one falling under the Espionage Act, which makes it a crime to illegally obtain or retain national security information.

Trump is also facing investigations into his business practices.





With additional reporting by AFP