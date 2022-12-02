'Treated very unfairly': Trump vows solidarity with Capitol rioters in fundraising video
Brad Reed

Former President Donald Trump this week recorded a video for a fundraiser on behalf of the people who are currently serving jail sentences for violently rioting on his behalf.

The Washington Post reports that Trump this week sent a recorded message to a fundraising event for the Patriot Freedom Project, which bills itself as "a non-profit organization providing legal, financial, mental-health, and spiritual support for individuals and their families — including young children — who are suffering at the hands of a weaponized justice system."

In the video, Trump pledged justice for those supporters who illegally broke into the United States Capitol building on January 6th, 2021 and sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives.

“People have been treated unconstitutionally, in my opinion, and very, very unfairly, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it,” the former president pledged. “It’s the weaponization of the Department of Justice, and we can’t let this happen in this country.”

Trump's message isn't the first time he's expressed support for the Capitol rioters, as earlier this year he vowed to give them full pardons and even formal apologies for the ways they've purportedly been mistreated.

Trump's expression of support for the rioters came in the same week that Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was found guilty of seditious conspiracy charges over his plot to use force to block the certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

