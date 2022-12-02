Michael Steele issues dire warning: 'Marjorie Taylor Greene will be the most powerful Speaker of the House'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will essentially act as Speaker of the House if Kevin McCarthy gets the job, according to former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele.
Donald Trump still controls the party, and is likely to win the GOP nomination for president in 2024, but Steele told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" the party was fully in the thrall of an increasingly extreme base personified by Greene, was just re-elected to her second term in Congress.
"The media and others still want to focus on the man and, you know, what he's trying to do, what he's trying to say -- we're past that," Steele said. "I'm now looking at where the party leadership is trying to move itself, and the more telling thing for me was not the dinner that Donald Trump had with [Nick] Fuentes and Kanye [West]. It was the lack of response from political wannabes, who want to be president, the governor of Florida, which i still don't think he's put a statement out on that. The leadership of the party, 'Oh, we don't like antisemitism,' without saying that the anti-Semitic former president is the case to be made against, and to draw that very bright line and say this is not who we are, nor is it who we want to be."
Steele hasn't heard that and doesn't expect to, because party leadership fears the base.
"That small fraction of the party still has political, financial and other sway and control over the leadership," he said. "Marjorie Taylor Greene will be the most powerful Speaker of the House because she will have the opportunity to control what comes out of Kevin's mouth around the things that matter to that small cadre."
Another panelist stopped him and asked whether he thought Greene would actually be the speaker, and said she might as well be.
"I just call the thing what it is," Steele said. "You call it shadow, I call it the thing. It's the job, because what you can't make that separation, when she is -- you're dragging her to your events and propping her up, telling her we're going to put you back in committee, we're going to give you a powerful leadership role. Come on."
Watch the video below or at this link.
