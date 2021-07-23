'FORMER' fan Trump flips out over Cleveland Indians name change: 'The people will not take it anymore!'
President Donald Trump/FOX News screen shot

Always one to weigh in on any red meat topic, former president Donald Trump took time out from his day to rage at the Major League Baseball's Cleveland franchise for changing the team's mascot from the "Indians" to the "Guardians."

While a little late to the party, Trump issued a statement through spokesperson Liz Harrington to get around his Twitter ban -- which read, in part, "Can anybody believe that the Cleveland Indians, a storied and cherished baseball franchise since taking the name in 1915, are changing their name to the Guardians?" before adding, "Such a disgrace..."

Trump went on to state, "and I guarantee that the people who are most angry about it are the many Indians of our Country," before eventually concluding, "A small group of people, with absolutely crazy ideas and policies, is forcing these changes to destroy our culture and heritage. At some point, the people will not take it anymore!"

You can see his statement below:


