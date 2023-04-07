Republicans locked into an 'escalating civil war' over Trump: report

The war between Donald Trump and the powerful Club for Growth is threatening to undermine the Republican party's plans for the 2024 election and that could blow up endorsement plans.

According to a report from the Daily Beast, the Club for Growth has made it clear they don't want Donald Trump at the top of the 2024 Republican Party ticket and so they are reportedly pressuring GOP lawmakers to not endorse the now-indicted former president and that could lead Trump to blow up their own runs for office.

The report adds, "The Club, as it’s called in Beltway shorthand, used to work closely with Trump and his political operation. But since the two camps backed different candidates in the 2022 midterm primaries, their relationship has cratered. Trump has openly savaged the Club and its leadership; in turn, the Club has not-so-subtly signaled its opposition to Trump’s third White House bid."

"Some Republicans worry that the power struggle will only cause collateral damage that could contribute to more disappointing election results and needless feuding," the report continues before adding, "The bad blood between Trumpworld and the Club has been obvious for some time—and appears to be getting worse."

According to one GOP operative, "Members of the House are so afraid of Trump turning on them, they are so afraid to step out of line, that they just go along with it,” then adding, "They’re in a small district, generally speaking, and you can’t risk your reelection because you have this guy turn on you. You just don’t have the power to go against him. It’s the fear-driven model.”

