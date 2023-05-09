Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning urged his followers to tune into a town hall he's having on CNN, even though he admitted that it could turn out to be a "disaster."

Writing on Truth Social, the former president justified going on CNN despite the fact that he has often used the network as a punching bag at his rallies.

"I’ll be doing CNN tomorrow night, LIVE from the Great State of New Hampshire, because they are rightfully desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings once again," the former president wrote. "They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse!!! Could be the beginning of a New & Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me. Let’s see what happens? Wednesday Night at 8:00!!!"

The town hall comes at a time when Trump is facing unprecedented legal challenges for a leading presidential candidate: He has already been criminally indicted for his hush-payment scheme to adult film star Stormy Daniels, and a jury this week could render a verdict against him in a civil trial in which he's faced accusations of rape from journalist E. Jean Carroll.

Additionally, he's facing investigations from both Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special counsel Jack Smith over his efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 presidential election, and is also being investigated by Smith for stashing top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort and refusing to give them back even after being subpoenaed by the government.