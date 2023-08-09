Trump's co-conspirators 'highly likely' to be indicted in separate case: Mueller prosecutor

Former President Donald Trump's indictment in the 2020 election plot case lists out six unindicted co-conspirators — not mentioning them by name, although many of their identities are obvious, like Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Sidney Powell. But they aren't off the hook just because they haven't been charged yet. In fact, argued former Mueller investigation prosecutor Andrew Weissman on MSNBC Tuesday evening, they are likely to face charges down the line.

"Are we going to see a superseding indictment here, or do you think this grand jury action is about the co-conspirators who are unnamed in the initial indictment?" asked anchor Alex Wagner.

"Well, I think that the odds of seeing this superseding indictment in the January 6th case against Donald Trump are low," said Weissman. "And, that's because it's clear that the prosecution wants that to go to trial, and they want a trial date, and they want it to be before the election."

"Fast-tracked," chimed in Wagner.

"Or even before the Republican nomination," continued Weissman. "But, what we could see is to your point, the co-conspirators, I think it's highly likely that some, if not all, will be indicted. In fact, in a separate case."

"And then on the financial piece, that also could be a separate set of charges," Weissman added. "And that doesn't necessarily need to go all the way up to Donald Trump, to bring that case. Remember, that case is very similar to the cases brought against Steve Bannon and his cohorts, against We Build the Wall, which is basically just a fraud case, when you raise money saying X, when you meant not X. When you have the same thing, what I find is very interesting if that proceeds is, that could lead to pretrial forfeiture. We did this in the Mueller investigation."

