Trump co-defendants might see 'hellhole' jail and decide to flip: Nixon lawyer

Donald Trump's alleged co-conspirators might get one look at the Georgia jail where they'll be surrendering and decide to cooperate with prosecutors, a former Nixon White House lawyer said Friday.

John Dean, who testified before the Senate Watergate Committee in 1973, appeared on CNN Tonight where he was asked if the Fulton County arraignment would "hit Trump a little differently than the ones that came before." Dean has previously said judges won't tolerate "unseemly" attacks from the former president.

"The jail he is going to surrender at is a hellhole. It has received a lot of negative and national attention. I think any defendant in this newly charged case who get a whiff of that place may think twice about whether or not they want to stand trial or try to work out a deal," Dean said Friday.

Dean added that he doesn't "think Trump will do that."

"He is always the double down guy. I hope they do treat him like any other person and don't give him special treatment, but he does have a secret service detail that has to protect him."

