'Unseemly': Nixon lawyer says Georgia judges won't tolerate Trump's attacks

Donald Trump's insistence on pushing boundaries in his criminal cases could come back to bite him in Georgia, former Richard Nixon White House counsel John Dean said on Saturday.

Dean, who testified before the Senate Watergate Committee in 1973, appeared on CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta where he was asked about the former president's consistent attacks on those prosecuting him in various jurisdictions. Dean previously said Special Counsel Jack Smith's "bulletproof" indictment derailed Trump's "free speech" defense.

"I'm not sure it makes him stronger for the general election. It might appeal to his base," Dean said. "He is very good at playing the grievance card, that he has been a victim, he is not. These are based on his own behavior, and this is standard operating procedure. He's being treated like any other defendant."

POLL: Should Trump be able to run for office?

Dean added:

"So what he's going to do with this in Georgia in particular, he's run some of the nastiest political ads attacking Fani Willis rather viciously and falsely. Whether the Georgia judges will tolerate that or not, I don't think so. It's pretty unseemly, so we'll see how this plays out, if he continues this behavior."

Watch below or click here.