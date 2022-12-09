Trump in real danger because the DOJ has 'had it' with his stalling: legal analyst

During an appearance on CNN Newsroom on Friday, former Department of Justice prosecutor Elie Hoenig suggested there is strong evidence that a federal judge will hold Donald Trump and his lawyers in contempt of court for obstructing one of many DOJ investigations.

As the Washington Post reported on Thursday, the DOJ "urged a federal judge to hold Donald Trump’s office in contempt of court for failing to fully comply with a May subpoena to return all classified documents in his possession, according to people familiar with the matter — a sign of how contentious the private talks have become over whether the former president still holds any secret papers."

The report added that U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell would hold a hearing on the motion on Friday.

Speaking with host Erica Hill, Hoenig claimed it doesn't look good for Trump and his lawyers because the DOJ is at the end of its patience with the entire lot of them.

"So the Justice Department, in order to make a move like this to ask for contempt, this shows me that the Justice Department has completely lost trust and lost patience frankly with Donald Trump's team," Hoenig began. "Now, the DOJ will have to convince a judge that Donald Trump's team has neglected this subpoena, has defied this subpoena."

"What they will have to show is that there was some intentionality, some knowledge by Donald Trump's team that they knew they weren't handing over all the documents, they were intentionally withholding some documents," he elaborated.

"If they can make that showing then the judge has the power to say, 'Okay, I hold Donald Trump's legal team in contempt' and the penalties are primarily going to be financial," he added.

