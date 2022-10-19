'More criming by Trump': legal experts weigh in on incriminating John Eastman emails

Donald Trump is facing additional scrutiny after U.S. District Court Judge David Carter's new 18-page ruling, legal experts explained on Wednesday.
"Former President Donald Trump signed legal documents describing evidence of election fraud that he knew were false, a federal judge indicated on Wednesday," Politico reported. "Those emails, Carter wrote, 'show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public.'"
The judge also cited the "crime-fraud exception" to attorney/client privilege.
Harvard Law's Laurence Tribe was among those analyzing the implications of the emails.
"The tower of provable crimes by Trump keeps growing taller," Tribe posted to Twitter. "The tipping point — the point the looming tower will topple — gets nearer with every passing day. Then: kaboom."
Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks wrote, "you can lie to the public, but not in court. Trump and Eastman caught lying. Will true Trumpers ever learn?"
Ambassador Norman Eisen, who served as ethics czar in the Obama White House and special counsel to the House Judiciary during Trump's first impeachment, said the "new documents that Eastman was trying to hide and the CA judge just released are so important."
"They prove that Trump knowingly lied under oath about his 2020 election claims," Eisen wrote. "That bolsters the already strong criminal case for defrauding the US."
And the emails could have implications in other cases, including the Georgia special grand jury investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor and political scientist at Georgia State Law, wrote, "better believe that the biggest winner here is Fani Willis who is building a pretty broad conspiracy case down in Fulton County— if there was doubt as to an intent to solicit election fraud and defraud the state of Georgia, these emails might be critically revealing."
MSNBC anchor and former prosecutor Katie Phang wrote, "Looks like some criming going on there."
One line, in particular, jumped out at her, where Judge Carter wrote, "the emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public. The Court finds that these emails are sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States."
Phang wrote, "more criming by Trump."