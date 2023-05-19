Trump tells GOP no deal on debt ceiling unless 'they get everything they want'
U.S. President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Former President Donald Trump on Friday piled pressure on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to default on the national debt and wreck the American economy unless Democrats cave and give Republicans "everything they want."

In an all-caps Truth Social post, the former president laid out a stark choice for Republicans as they try to negotiate a way to raise the national debt ceiling.

"REPUBLICANS SHOULD NOT MAKE A DEAL ON THE DEBT CEILING UNLESS THEY GET EVERYTHING THEY WANT (Including the 'kitchen sink')," the former president wrote. "THAT’S THE WAY THE DEMOCRATS HAVE ALWAYS DEALT WITH US. DO NOT FOLD!!!"

Democratic-led Houses passed clean debt ceiling increases multiple times during Trump's presidency despite the fact that he was racking up record annual budget deficits.

Trump was confronted with this fact at a recent CNN town hall appearance, and the former president responded that his position on raising the debt ceiling had changed because "now I'm not president."

Both President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have hinted at progress on striking a deal on the debt ceiling but sop far no deal has been announced.

