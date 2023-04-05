Trump's 'frankly disgusting' Mar-a-Lago speech shredded by one of his own former officials

Former Trump Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews on Wednesday could not mask her contempt for her one-time boss during a CNN interview.

After his arraignment in a New York courtroom on Tuesday, the former president delivered a speech in Florida in which he raged against Judge Juan Merchan, whom he described as a "Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and Trump-hating family."

Reacting to this, Matthews said that she wasn't surprised that Trump launched personal attacks at the judge overseeing his case, despite the fact that his own attorneys likely advised him that doing so would be unwise.

"I thought that it was a speech we've heard him give a million times before, he kind of ticks through his personal laundry list of personal grievances and slights," she said. "And on top of that, I thought that it was ill-advised and, quite frankly, disgusting for him to attack not only the prosecutor and the judge, but the judge's family despite a warning from the judge about his rhetoric."

Matthews also speculated that Trump is very nervous about special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into his handling of top-secret government documents, which has been heating up over the last couple of weeks.

"Trump's speech last night shows his state of mind that he's more worried about the cases that are down the line, especially the classified documents case, he seemed to focus a lot on that one," she said. "And I also think that he should be worried about the Fulton County, Georgia case... him and his team should be quite worried."

Watch the video below or at this link.





