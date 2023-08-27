Trump directs Republicans in the House to pass impeachment of Biden immediately: 'They did it to us!'

From his summer home in New Jersey, former President Donald Trump dictated to the House Republicans that it was time for them to impeach President Joe Biden.
Taking to his personal social media website, Truth Social, on Sunday, Trump claimed that the House has already "proven" that Biden broke the law and as such it was time for them to move.
"You don’t need a long INQUIRY to prove it, it’s already proven," he ranted. "These lowlifes Impeached me TWICE (I WON!), and Indicted me FOUR TIMES - For NOTHING! Either IMPEACH the BUM, or fade into OBLIVION. THEY DID IT TO US!"
Republicans have struggled with getting Americans behind them on the Biden investigations. Their far-right base, however, has been very loud on the subject.
The most recent ABC News/Ipsos poll from mid-August revealed Americans aren't behind the investigations. Only 32 percent were "somewhat confident" the Hunter Biden ordeal "would be handled fairly," while 48 percent were not too confident.
The problem is that Americans don't connect it to President Joe Biden.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Americans agreed, 51 percent to 33 percent, that Hunter Biden’s legal issues were “independent of and unrelated to” Joe Biden’s service as president. Independents agree to that by a 2-1 margin. Worst yet, even 32 percent of Republicans agree that it isn't connected to Joe Biden.
Even the recent Fox News poll doesn't bode well for the GOP. While their poll respondents think Hunter Biden did something illegal, only 38 percent said Joe Biden had any connection to “his son’s business dealings.”
Thus far, Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been on the fence about moving forward on impeachment, but if he agrees to it now, he'll be accused of following Trump's orders.
