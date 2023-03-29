GOP donors already looking beyond 'Trump-DeSantis slugfest' for another 2024 option

Conservative donors expressed an interest in looking beyond Donald Trump and his presumed challenger Ron DeSantis ahead of the Republican presidential primary.
The Florida governor hasn't officially entered the race, but some conservatives said they were concerned that he could survive a head-to-head battle with the ex-president without alienating MAGA voters or turning off independent voters, and nearly two dozen GOP donors and activists gathered at an event in Sea Island, Georgia told the Washington Post they'd like a backup option to emerge.
“[The 2024 primary will be a] Trump-DeSantis slugfest through the fall, then, if exhaustion sets in, there will probably be an opening for one or two candidates to get the bright lights on them before Iowa,” said Scott Reed, a Republican strategist who managed Bob Dole’s 1996 campaign for president.
The former president leads in primary polls, but many GOP voters are tired of his constant grievances, but conservative activists aren't sure DeSantis has the juice to overcome Trump's combative tactics and win over voters in early states, who expect one-on-one contact with candidates.
“My gut feeling is don’t count out some of the others,” said Mike Murphy, a GOP strategist who led a super PAC that supported Jeb Bush. “There’s nothing wrong and everything right with surging on Sept. 20, not now, when the Iowa caucuses electorate starts to finally tune in, which doesn’t really happen until the winter of this year.”
Gordon Sondland, who testified against Trump in the 2019 impeachment inquiry after serving as his ambassador to the European Union, said donors are committed to beating the former president and open to almost any alternative.
“What I’m hearing in the donor class is that we absolutely want to win this time," said Sondland, a major Republican donor. "This is not about running your favorite horse for reasons of pride."
GOP voters Don and Teri Synborski told the Post they both like DeSantis but are hoping former New Jersey governor Chris Christie runs again.
“I think it will shape up once things with Trump settle down,” added Don Synborski, who works in corporate finance. “I voted for him twice and I won’t vote for him again. He will not get my vote, it’s time to move on.”
Christie has been making moves signaling a possible run, such as a recent appearance in New Hampshire, and one of his allies told the Post that GOP donors and voters "want to see more" from DeSantis before committing to him.
“These are very tricky waters to navigate and the governor is doing pretty well at it — picking his spots on where and when to engage with Trump and when to leave Trump’s smears aside,” said Bill Palatucci, a Republican National Committeeman from New Jersey and Christie confidant. “I think the jury is still out and trying to figure out what type of presidential candidate he might make.”