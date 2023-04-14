Pro-Trump PAC torches DeSantis for allegedly eating pudding with his fingers in new ad
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visits 2019 Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium. (Shutterstock.com)

Make America Great Again, Inc., a pro-Trump political action committee, is out with a new ad attacking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for allegedly eating pudding with his fingers.

The ad, which is based on claims about DeSantis' eating habits made by a former staffer to The Daily Beast, features a man stuffing three fingers into a cup of pudding and then shoving the food into his mouth.

"Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don't belong -- and we're not just talking about pudding," the ad's narrator states. "DeSantis has his dirty fingers all over senior entitlements... Slashing Social Security, even raising our retirement age."

The ad concludes by imploring voters to "tell Ron DeSantis to keep his pudding fingers off our money."

Trump has made DeSantis' past stances on entitlement programs a central argument against his candidacy, and he has accused the Florida governor of being a disciple of Paul Ryan, who last decade pitched a politically toxic plan to privatize Medicare.

Trump has also spread baseless claims about DeSantis being a "groomer" based on rumors that he supposedly partied with teenage girls when he was a young high school teacher in his 20s.

Watch the video below or at this link.


