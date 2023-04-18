Trump hires former DeSantis ally who 'knows where bodies are buried': NYT
Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests gathered for an event at the Adler Theatre on March 13, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The New York Times has written a lengthy profile of Susie Wiles, a former confidant of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who has now been brought in by former President Donald Trump to take down DeSantis' prospective presidential bid.

As the Times reports, Trump rushed to scoop up Wiles after DeSantis ousted her from his inner circle and tried to blackball her from Republican politics after growing to believe she was disloyal to him.

According to the Times, Wiles and Trump share a mutual contempt for DeSantis and a desire to end his presidential ambitions.

“She knows where the bodies are buried," Trump ally and convicted felon Roger Stone tells the Times of Wiles.

DON'T MISS: Vicious feud erupts between Marjorie Taylor Greene and 'Stop the Steal' organizer

DeSantis allies, however, tell the Times that Wiles "leaked and influence-peddled at the governor’s expense when she was on his team," although she strenuously denies that she ever tried to undermine DeSantis while working for the Florida governor.

Trump so far has telegraphed that he will run a vicious scorched-Earth campaign against DeSantis should the Florida governor run for president against him in 2024. The former president has already promoted social media posts accusing DeSantis of being a "groomer" and has also made baseless speculation about the Florida governor's sexuality.

SmartNews