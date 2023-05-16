Even though special counsel John Durham's final report on the FBI's investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign's multiple contacts with Russian agents did not prove any criminal wrongdoing, former President Donald Trump nonetheless seized on it as purported vindication.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump lashed out at the people who launched the investigation into his campaign, while also praising Durham for his work despite the fact that Durham never proved anything close to Trump's claims about the Russia investigation being the "crime of the century."

"THEY ARE SCUM, LIKE COCKROACHES ALL OVER WASHINGTON, D.C.," Trump wrote. "Congratulations to John Durham on a Report that is being praised for its quality, importance, and professionalism, by friend and foe alike!"

In fact, many legal analysts have concluded that Durham's four-year investigation was a massive flop, as he only secured one guilty plea that resulted in no jail time.

What's more, when Durham actually brought his cases to trial, they resulted in a string of acquittals that prompted even Fox News host Neil Cavuto to declare that Durham's case was "imploding."

Durham's probe took four years to complete, or more than twice the length of time that special counsel Robert Mueller took to bring successful criminal cases against Trump associates Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, and Roger Stone.