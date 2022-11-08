'I know more about him than anybody': Trump hints he has dirt on DeSantis
Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis (Trump photo via AFP, DeSantis photo via Shutterstock)

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump hinted to reporters that he has dirt on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and he'd be willing to use it should the Florida Republican challenge him for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

The report notes that the former president was flying back from his Miami rally when she began talking about DeSantis, first telling reporters onboard, "There’s our competitor, he’s a fine guy,” as he watched him on TV.

READ MORE: Trump says DeSantis could 'hurt himself very badly' with 2024 White House bid

According to the Journal's Alex Leary, "Mr. Trump endorsed Mr. DeSantis in his 2018 run for governor, lifting the tea party-styled congressman in a Republican primary over establishment favorite Adam Putnam. Mr. DeSantis went on to barely win the general election but Covid-19 helped turn him into a GOP darling as he eventually eschewed lockdowns and downplayed vaccine mandates. Mr. DeSantis has broken gubernatorial fundraising records nationally, pulling in some $200 million," before adding, "The governor didn’t ask for Mr. Trump’s endorsement this time and nor did Mr. Trump formally offer one."

“If he runs, he runs,” Trump reportedly explained. “If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.”

2020 Election SmartNews