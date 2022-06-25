Among the most bizarre things that happened in the final weeks of Donald Trump's presidency is his White House and top adviser Jared Kushner allowed British filmmaker Alex Holder to document 11 hours of the former president, including on Jan. 6, 2021, and the days after.

Speaking to CNN on Saturday, Holder recalled a few unusual moments, the first being Trump's rant about Georgia Republican officials, Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who both refused to overturn the state's election for the president. The comment happened days after former Attorney General Bill Barr told the Associated Press that there was no election fraud in 2020. He was then attacked by Trump in person and publicly.

"President Trump at the time was furious about the position that he found himself in. I'm sitting across him in the White House and he's looking at me directly in the eye and he's saying that there was no way 'that guy,' and he's referring to President Biden, got 80 million votes," Holder recalled. "He starts talking to me about how this thing would be easily resolved. All he needs to do is get the signature verification and starts explaining how it should happen. And the reason it's not, he said, [it] is because the officials in Georgia were not brave enough to listen to him and open up these ballots and compare the signatures. And then he says that actually the reason why they're not doing it aside from being not brave enough, he says, they're stupid people, and he goes on about other conspiracies as well."

Acosta confirmed he meant Kemp and Raffensperger and Holder agreed.

"He said they're stupid people?" asked Acosta again. "And when he goes, you know, on this rant and talks about this stuff, I mean, do you push back? Do you say, hold on, none of is this true?"

"I think when, you know, the attorney general a few days earlier says there was absolutely no evidence to support his claims and the president still a few days later is telling me all these sorts of crazy claims, the idea I might persuade him is probably unlikely. So, I let him have his peace," said Holder. "My job is to record history and this is a unique moment where the sitting president of the United States, the sitting, you know, in the White House looking me in the eye and telling me that he actually won the 2020 election when in fact he didn't."

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election has subpoenaed all 11 hours of the film and is reviewing it.

Holder previously told reporters that Trump had a mysterious call on Air Force One with Russian President Vladimir Putin less than two weeks before the election. Trump was supposed to be filming Trump on the plane, but it got canceled due to the call with Putin.

"That stood out to you as being strange?" asked Acosta.

"I mean, he's a world leader speaking to another world leader. I didn't think it was particularly strange. The entire experience was strange. I was on Air Force One," Holder said.

See the interview below or at this link.





