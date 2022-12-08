DOJ gains access to all Trump docs as special master officially ends

Former President Donald Trump's efforts to stall the United States Department of Justice's investigation into his handling of top-secret government documents has apparently hit a dead end.

As Bloomberg News reports, the special master ordered to oversee the documents by Judge Aileen Cannon earlier this fall has been officially dismissed, thus freeing the DOJ to access all of the documents it seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort this past summer.

The dismissal of the special master came after the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which features two judges appointed by Trump, trashed the decision to accord the former president special treatment that they argued no other American under such an investigation would receive.

The DOJ executed a search warrant in August on the president's Mar-a-Lago resort to retrieve top-secret government documents he had continued to stash there despite being given a subpoena to return them.

The former president has since lashed out at the investigation as a "witch hunt" against him, although even former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr has said that the DOJ was fully justified in seeking a lawful search warrant to ensure the proper return of important government property.