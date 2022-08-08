Trump will face a Republican revolt if his candidates cost the GOP the Senate: conservative pollster

Following a report on CNN that the so-called "celebrity" Senate Republican candidates who were hand-picked by former President Donald Trump are not doing well with potential voters, conservative pollster Frank Luntz claimed Republican lawmakers will turn their back on the former president for costing them their chance to take control of the chamber.

After CNN data analyst Harry Enten shared recent numbers showing Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker losing and Pennsylvania candidate Mehmet Oz being absolutely crushed by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), "New Day" host Brianna Keilar asked Luntz what he sees in the future.

"Well, look, these are our candidates because of Donald Trump and Donald Trump is still -- even though his overall popularity is falling, even though you see in these early primary states, other particularly governor Ron DeSantis -- Donald Trump is still the most popular Republican and he's had an influence," he began.

"If Republicans take the Senate, as I expect them to take the House, it means that Trump is effective and still influential across the political spectrum," he elaborated. "But if Republicans lose the Senate and, quite frankly, at this point I believe that they would, they're going to look towards Donald Trump like they did after the Georgia senate races and they're going to say, 'I'm sorry, sir, but you cost the GOP the Senate. We have had enough.'"

"I think that this is significant -- and you guys are correct to point this out -- that the Republican candidates being nominated are not the strongest candidates for November and the reason why they're getting the nomination is because of former president Donald Trump," he concluded.

Watch the video below or at this link.