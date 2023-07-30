2024 GOP candidates are already scrambling to avoid getting 'sucked into the Trump vortex'

The impact Donald Trump will have on Republicans who will appear on the 2024 general election ballot, where he likely will be the GOP's presidential nominee, is already playing out in one swing state that could see the governorship flip with the former president as a key factor.



In her column for the New York Times, editorial, board member Michelle Cottle pointed out the coming battle in New Hampshire where Republican Gov. Chris Sununu -- a highly vocal critic of Trump -- is not running for re-election and the top Republican to replace him has a history with Trump that will come back to haunt her.



Writing "... the governor’s race in the politically quirky Granite State has some superjuicy drama percolating — the kind that offers a vivid reminder of just how much trouble Donald Trump stands to cause for his party in 2024," Cottle explained that former Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R) has jumped in the race and she will be put in the position of having to addressing the Trump situation which could sink her chances if she doesn't toe the MAGA line.



According to the columnist, "Seven years later, Ms. Ayotte is looking to make a comeback. Unfortunately for her, so is Mr. Trump, who may be popular in deep red states but will be a source of agita for Ms. Ayotte and other Republicans in swing states who might have to share the ticket with him."

As Cottle wrote, Sununu has made a widely publicized pledge to work against Trump's re-election and that will likely put Ayotte on the spot.



"This move may burnish Mr. Sununu’s independent rep nationwide. (He is seen as a future presidential player.) But it only complicates life for many down-ballot Republicans in the state. Especially ones, like Ms. Ayotte, who have a somewhat … troubled history with the fealty-obsessed Mr. Trump," the columnist wrote before adding, "Fancy footwork aside, the Trumpnunu rift is going to make it harder for the governor’s aspiring successors to avoid getting sucked into the Trump vortex — the dangers of which Ms. Ayotte knows too well. She is already trying to get out ahead of the issue, asserting that she will support whoever winds up the party’s standard-bearer."



Worse for Ayotte is the possibility she'll get the Trump-hating Sununu's endorsement which will present her with another set of problems.



"The situation will be even thornier for whomever Mr. Sununu decides to endorse — which, at this point, is expected to be Ms. Ayotte. Sure, a popular governor’s nod in the race to succeed him will serve as a vote of confidence in the eyes of many. But it could also 'fire up the conservative base even more' to undermine his pick, said Mike Dennehy, a G.O.P. strategist in the state," she explained.



