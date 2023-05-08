Donald Trump
In a lead-up to a "Morning Joe" report on the deposition Donald Trump gave in the E. Jean Carroll rape and defamation trial, host Joe Scarborough mocked the former president for claiming he was going to show up in the Manhattan courtroom and "confront" his accuser -- only to chicken out.

In an interview during his Scotland golf trip, the former president lashed out at Carroll and said he was giving serious consideration to appearing in court to refute her claims.

That, in turn, led U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to give Trump a 5 p.m. deadline on Sunday to commit to showing up -- which passed without word from the former president.

As co-host Mika Brzezinski teased the upcoming report, Scarborough interrupted her to make fun of the former president.

"Donald Trump misses the deadline to testify in the civil rape case against him," Brzezinski reported.

"But he said he was going to go to New York," Scarborough interjected.

"Anyone surprised he didn't show up?" she replied.

"But he said he was going to go. He lied? Did he lie? Because he said, 'I'm going to go to New York and confront her,'" he continued.

"Right," she shot back. " We are hearing from the former president in newly released deposition tapes -- those are fascinating."

