GOP strategist identifies the biggest 'irony' of the Trump-Carroll verdict
Composite image of Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll (screengrabs)

Former President Donald Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll on Tuesday -- but so far few of his Republican presidential rivals have been eager to criticize him for it.

In an interview with Semafor, one unidentified GOP strategist said that there was a great "irony" in this because there is no way that Trump would give any of his rivals the same kid-gloves treatment.

"The irony is that Trump would absolutely use this against anyone else," the strategist said.

Another GOP strategist told the publication that even bringing up Carroll's successful civil lawsuit against Trump would be a major liability for any Republican presidential hopeful.

“Trump has a base that will stick with him through thick and thin, and trying to use these court proceedings against him will only strengthen the resolve of Trump supporters,” they said.

The Carroll verdict is just the tip of the iceberg of Trump's legal problems.

He also faces a civil lawsuit over allegedly fraudulent business practices from New York Attorney General Letitia James; criminal charges related to his hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels; two different investigations into his efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden; and an investigation into his decision to stash top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

