'Marxist Persecution like never before in USA!' Trump rants about investigations in incoherent post

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday unleashed an incoherent rant against law enforcement officials investigating him on his Truth Social platform.

While Trump has directed much of his ire lately at special prosecutor Jack Smith, the former president expanded the scope of his rage to include the Manhattan District Attorney's Office as well.

"Page 1: Now I’ve got Crooked Hillary Clinton’s, the DNC’s, & a big possibly implicated bank’s lawyer, SleazeBag Mark Pomerantz, who (get this!) took leave from his Democrat representing law firm, with staff, & with the firm’s OK, to go work for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in order to 'GET TRUMP,' Trump wrote. "This is all coordinated with the Federal Department of Injustice, who sent a top person to the D.A.’s Office to help the Witch Hunt get done. Marxist Persecution like never before in USA!"

It is unclear why Trump lashed out at Pomerantz, who has not worked for the Manhattan DA's office for nearly a year after he resigned in apparent protest for the agency's decision against charging Trump with criminal tax fraud.

Pomerantz was set to have a book about his experience at the Manhattan DA's office released next month, although the office has objected to its publication on the grounds that it could jeopardize its other probes into the former president.