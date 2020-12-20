'Desperate' Trump's circle of aides  willing to indulge his 'fantasies' is shrinking: NYT reporter
Donald Trump -- via AFP

During an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, the New York Times' Peter Baker said Donald Trump is finding fewer allies within his administration willing to indulge his "fantasy" that he can somehow change the results of the 2020 election.

Noting that a feeling of "desperation" is dogging the president, the reporter said that multiple officials are already moving on with their lives as President-elect Joe Biden's January 20th inauguration approaches.

With host Alex Witt noting the president is leaning on former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn - who has advocated invoking martial law to overturn the election -- for advice on how to remain in office, Baker said the president's circle of trusted advisors is "shrinking"

"This is a president who likes people who tell him what he wants to hear. He wants to hear people tell him that he didn't lose, that he just got robbed," Baker explained. "It's so much better for his narrative that he's not, in fact, a loser. He doesn't want to be known as a loser and he's grasping onto anybody who will tell him that he's not. At this point, there are fewer and fewer of those people out there."

"The circle of people who are willing to go along with this fantasy that somehow this election was stolen is shrinking more and more. and so that's why you see a president looking for anybody who is willing to validate this conspiracy theory," he added.

Baker later added, "He's trying increasingly desperate ideas. There are fewer people around him who are willing to tell him no. The White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is one of the remaining people who is willing to say, 'Hey, you can't do that. That's going too far."

