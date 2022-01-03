Trump allies planned extensive harassment campaign against 'weak' congressional Republicans: documents

According to new documents provided to the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, allies of former President Donald Trump planned to conduct a harassment campaign against congressional Republicans he deemed as "weak," The Independent reports.

"The Trump team’s strategy was revealed in documents provided to the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the Capitol by Bernard Kerik, the disgraced ex-New York City police commissioner who spent the days and weeks following the 2020 presidential election promoting baseless claims of election fraud in hopes of dissuading state officials – and later Congress – from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory over Mr. Trump," The Independent reports.

Kerik, who is a convicted felon, was subpoenaed by the committee on Nov. 5 demanding to produce documents about his “efforts to promote false claims of election fraud or overturn the results of the 2020 election” and promotion of “baseless litigation and ‘Stop the Steal’ efforts."

As The Independent points out, Kerik has not defied the committee as some other Trump loyalists have. "Instead, the ex-police officer has produced some of the documents demanded by the committee and has agreed to give evidence in a voluntary interview with committee members."

Read the full report over at The Independent.