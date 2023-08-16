'Tell the truth': CNN panel whacks GOP strategist for justifying 'complicated' response to election lies

Longtime Republican strategist Scott Jennings said that it is a "complicated" business for Republican presidential candidates to question the election lies former President Donald Trump has put forward, that are the basis of multiple indictments against him in a panel on CNN Wednesday discussing the upcoming primary debate this month.

Jennings' co-panelists had their own takes on the matter.

"If you were preparing for this debate — you were preparing for the question, if you had been Mike Pence on January 6th, would you have done what he did?" said Jennings. "If that doesn't get asked, that will be malpractice. Now I assume the question next will be, did you watch Donald Trump's news conference and do you agree with him that the election in Georgia was stolen? You will have to come up with an answer for that, that sort of satisfies the vector that you have come up with for your campaign. His interjecting this prior to the debate will ensure that he is in the debate without actually being there probably and force all these campaigns to once again dance around."

And meanwhile, he added, "you will have the Republican governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, saying this is fabricated."

"As it has been for the campaigns, it's extremely complicated and there are no great answers," Jennings continued.

"It's not complicated," cut in analyst John Avlon. "There are facts. Tell the truth. It doesn't need to be complicated. Put it through the vector of their campaign strategy where it becomes complicated. Tell the truth."

Former lawmaker and commentator Bakari Sellers concurred it would be complicated — not in the truth or falsity of the matter, but simply the dynamics of the campaigns as they exist now.

"I don't like this battle of what Republicans are going to do," said former lawmaker and commentator Bakari Sellers. "I can just sit over here and watch the chaos ... say Tim Scott says it's unpatriotic, un-American, what Fani Willis is doing. He is going to get filleted by Chris Christie. Chris Christie is going to wait for him to say that and literally filet him on stage, like Marco Rubio. If I were Chris Christie I would look at Tim Scott and say, no, your answer is un-American and you are showing you don't have the fortitude to be a leader. If you can't stand up to Donald Trump, how can you stand up to Kim Jong-un, the dictators of China?"

