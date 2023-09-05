Jack Smith widening probe into more voting equipment breaches in multiple states: report
Special Counsel Jack Smith.

According to a Tuesday morning report from CNN, it appears that special counsel Jack Smith is following new leads and looking into more attempts to breach voting equipment in multiple states by operatives tied to Donald Trump.

With Smith having already filed indictments against the former president in Florida and Washington, D.C., the new reporting opens the prospect that yet another round of indictments may be forthcoming, as well as painting a portrait of an even more wide-ranging conspiracy to steal the 2020 presidential election.

According to the report, "Questions asked of two recent witnesses indicate Smith is focusing on how money raised off baseless claims of voter fraud was used to fund attempts to breach voting equipment in several states won by Joe Biden, according to multiple sources familiar with the ongoing investigation," adding that former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell appears to be a central focus of the expanding investigation.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

CNN is reporting that they have obtained invoices showing Powell's non-profit, "... hired forensics firms that ultimately accessed voting equipment in four swing states won by Biden: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona."

Powell is already facing racketeering charges filed against her by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The report adds, "Powell promoted Defending the Republic as a non-profit focused on funding post-election legal challenges by Trump’s team as it disputed results in key states Biden had won. Those challenges and fundraising efforts underpinning them were all based on the premise that evidence of widespread voter fraud was already in hand."

"But according to documents reviewed by CNN and witness testimony obtained by the House select committee that investigated January, 6, 2021, the group was used to fund a desperate search to retroactively back-up baseless claims that Trump’s lawyers had already put forward in failed lawsuits challenging the results in several states," CNN is now reporting.

You can read more here.

2020 ElectionSmartNewsTrump Indictment