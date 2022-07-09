Trump touts Elon Musk's Twitter takeover tumult: 'LONG LIVE THE 'TRUTH''

Donald Trump celebrated the chaos as billionaire Elon Musk attempts to pull out of his deal to buy Twitter, the social media platform that the former president loved until his account was permanently suspended two days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

"Elon Musk announced Friday that he will abandon his tumultuous $44 billion offer to buy Twitter after the company failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter immediately fired back, saying it would sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal," The Washington Post reported. "The likely unraveling of the acquisition was just the latest twist in a saga between the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms, and it may portend a titanic legal battle ahead."

Trump seemed to think it would be good news for his Truth Social clone of Twitter.

"THE TWITTER DEAL IS DEAD, LONG LIVE THE 'TRUTH,'” Trump posted.

While the deal may help Trump financially, it may harm his expected 2024 comeback attempt.

"Musk not buying Twitter is big for the 2024 election. He surely would have reinstated Trump's Twitter. Trump not having Twitter deprives him of a critical megaphone that was really important for him," Touré noted.

On the day of the Jan. 6 attack, Trump had 88.6 million followers on Twitter, he currently has 3.4 million followers on Truth Social.