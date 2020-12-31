Angry Trump is plotting 'revenge scenarios' against GOP lawmakers who are ignoring him: report

According to a report from the Daily Beast, a very frustrated Donald Trump is having problems not only coping with his election loss, but with the fact that the Republican leadership has taken to ignoring his demands now that he is on his way out the door.
With the president clinging to a slim hope that the efforts of a few Republicans -- including Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) -- will somehow forestall President-elect Joe Biden taking office, the report states that the president is keeping an enemies list of senior members of his party who have abandoned him.
Of note, the report states that the president has been badgering close aides with questions of "Why aren't they just listening [to me]?" as demands to contest the 2020 presidential election and hand out $2000 COVID aid checks are ignored or put on the backburner.
According to the report, the president is panicked his influence is waning even before he leaves office, with the Beast reporting, "Fearful of party stalwarts growing comfortable crossing him, the president has pushed to keep up the pressure and plot possible revenge scenarios against potential turncoats, according to three people who spoke to him as he unwound at Mar-a-Lago and elsewhere over the holiday weekend."
A source close to the president claimed, "He is keeping a running [mental] list of Republicans who he believes have wronged him since the election. The president certainly wants it out there that he's capable of holding a grudge, and that he has campaigned against [some] Republicans before and could do it again."
Among Trump's Republican targets are Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) (described by Trump as a "wise guy," the Beast reports), and possibly Vice President Mike Pence.
