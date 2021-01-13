'How were we so easily fooled?' Top evangelical leader calls for reckoning in the wake of Trump

The United States called off last-minute trips by top envoys to its allies in Europe and Taiwan on Tuesday in a sudden diplomatic volte-face during the chaotic swansong days of the Trump administration. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had been due to make a final official visit to Europe while Kelly Clark, Washington's UN envoy, was set to land in Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon.

<p>But the visits were suddenly scrapped a week before Democrat Joe Biden takes office and as President Donald Trump faces an all-but-certain second impeachment on a charge of inciting his supporters to storm Congress last week.</p><p>The U-turn encapsulates the turbulent transition period that has enveloped Washington since Biden's November election victory.</p><p>But it also allows both Europe and Taiwan to dodge hosting what could have been potentially awkward delegations by an outgoing administration.</p><p>"It was very late in the game to be having a visit of this level," Maggie Lewis, an analyst at Seton Hall Law school who is based in Taiwan, told AFP.</p><p>"It's appropriate to be focusing on the incoming administration instead of the final days of the Trump administration."</p><h1>'Political pyromaniac'</h1><p>The canceled trips round off four tumultuous years of foreign policy under Trump that tested Washington's traditional allies in both Europe and Asia.</p><p>The two-day stay in Europe would have been Pompeo's last foreign trip but the State Department announced he was staying to ensure a "smooth and orderly" transition.</p><p>The trip was already looking of limited diplomatic value with Pompeo not scheduled to meet any top EU officials in Brussels.</p><p>In Luxembourg, an official told AFP on condition of anonymity that one leg of Pompeo's trip was canceled after Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn called Trump a "criminal" in comments to RTL radio.</p><p>Asselborn described Trump as a "political pyromaniac who must be brought before a court" over last week's attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.</p><p>Pompeo has remained staunchly loyal to Trump despite resignations from a string of his cabinet colleagues and calls to force the president from office over the attack on the Capitol.</p><p>Craft's planned visit to Taiwan came at an acutely perilous time for the self-ruled democracy.</p><p>Authoritarian China regards Taiwan as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day, if necessary by force.</p><p>Beijing's saber-rattling has reached new heights with Chinese jets making a record 380 incursions into Taiwan's defense zone last year to signal anger over Washington's burgeoning relationship with Taipei during the Trump years.</p><h1>China warnings</h1><p>The stakes are high. A wrong move in the Taiwan Strait could spark conflict between two economic, nuclear-armed superpowers, something the Biden administration will need to grapple with.</p><p>The US switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing in 1979 but it remains Taipei's leading unofficial ally and is bound by Congress to sell the island weapons to defend itself.</p><p>As Trump feuded with China on a host of issues, from the coronavirus to trade and national security, Taipei became a way to poke Beijing in the eye.</p><p>During his tenure, Trump signed off on some $18 billion in big-ticket arms deals for Taiwan and ramped up the frequency of official visits, including sending a cabinet official last year, the highest-level delegation since 1979.</p><p>Then on Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared he was lifting "complex internal restrictions" limiting official contacts with Taiwan.</p><p>Beijing promptly warned Washington would "receive a resolute counterstrike from China" over the move and "pay a heavy price" if Craft visited.</p><p>Protecting Taiwan, one of Asia's most progressive democracies, from a Chinese invasion has become a rare bipartisan issue in Washington.</p><p>But Biden, who favors a far less confrontational diplomatic style that Trump, has given few details on what his Taiwan policy might be.</p><p>Bonnie Glaser, an expert on Taiwan and China at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Taipei would be "disappointed, but also somewhat relieved" by Craft's last-minute cancellation.</p><p>"Taiwan doesn't want to create friction with the incoming administration," she told AFP.</p>