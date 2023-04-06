'Really sick': Morning Joe bashes 'huckster' evangelicals continuing to embrace Trump
Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

Two days after Donald Trump was indicted in a Manhattan courthouse on 34 felony counts related to the alleged payoffs to an adult film star and a Playboy model to hush up affairs that could have impacted his 2016 presidential run, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough marveled at evangelical leaders who are still sticking by the former president.

Opening Thursday's "Morning Joe," Scarborough was joined by co-hosts Mike Brzezinski and Willie Geist in expressing disgust, with Scarborough bluntly calling the Trump-supporting evangelicals "hucksters."

Referring to Tuesday's proceedings, host Scarborough began, "Charges that begin with a payoff to a porn star, a payoff to a Playboy bunny weeks before a presidential election, weeks before an election, to keep that hidden, that is actually not the best case, Willie, for evangelicals to once again have to walk through that moral minefield to somehow justify supporting this guy."

"In some cases, in some cases, hold him up as some, like, secular idol, like it's a cult -- it's really sick," he added.

"You can't be president if you don't have character -- every Republican, every evangelical, every conservative ---they said it repeatedly," he elaborated. "When character was king, what's his name's book of values, or whatever it's called, are you kidding me now?" Scarborough raged. "Those hucksters are first in line defending him, presenting as if everything they said when Bill Clinton was president of the United States no longer is in on videotape."

"It is on videotape, it is in books," he exclaimed. "They're all liars and hypocrites."

