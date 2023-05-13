Young staffer reportedly at center of Trump White House sexual harassment claims pushes back
Donald YTrump in the Oval Office (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

In an interview with Newsweek, a former Donald Trump White House staffer who is at the center of claims by other White House aides that the former president had his eye on her asserted no such thing occurred.

Newsweek's Katherine Fung claims she identified the young woman, who she did not name, and asked her about the comments made by former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham and White House Communications official Alyssa Farah Griffin who have recently discussed the Trump workplace atmosphere.

According to Newsweek, the woman was asked about revelations that Trump had been taking a "very keen interest" in her.

In a text the woman insisted the claim is "totally false" and added, "None of what is being insinuated or alleged is even remotely true."

"Asked about the staffer's denial, Grisham told Newsweek that the woman wasn't in the room when Trump allegedly made comments about her," with the former press secretary adding, "Everybody talked about how much he paid attention to her and he always called for her and wanted her on trips. Everybody noticed it."

For her part, Farrah Griffin told CNN she was "extremely uncomfortable" with the situation and claimed she pulled the woman aside to discuss it.

