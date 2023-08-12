Trump launches over-the-top attack on Fani Willis as Fulton County indictment looms
Donald Trump (Photo by Brendan Smialakowski for AFP)

Notably remaining silent about his federal Washington, D.C. indictment after being admonished to watch his words by United States District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Tanya Chutkan on Friday, Donald Trump aimed his fire on Saturday morning at Fulton Couty District Attorney Fani Willis.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, the former president -- who will reportedly be indicted in the very near future by Willis for attempts to tamper with Georgia's 2020 presidential election results -- ranted at the Black prosecutor as a "racist" and painted a portrait of Atlanta as an uninhabitable hellscape.

RELATED: Judge Chutkan serves notice to Trump she will be 'scrutinizing' his every word

As he wrote on Truth Social, "I hear that RACIST Fulton County (Atlanta) District Attorney 'Phoney' (sic) Fani Willis, who weakly presides over one of the deadliest communities in the U.S., with thousands of murderers, violent criminals & gang members roaming the streets while going untried, free, & are treated with 'kid gloves,' is using a potential Indictment of me, and other innocent people, as a campaign and fundraising CON JOB."

He added that her investigation of him is "all based on a PERFECT PHONE CALL, AS PRESIDENT, CHALLENGING ELECTION FRAUD - MY DUTY & RIGHT!"

