With an appearance at an Atlanta jail looming this week where he will be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken for all the world to see, Donald Trump snapped at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Saturday morning.



The former president who was indicted by Willis using racketeering laws has been ordered to turn himself in this coming week along with 18 co-conspirators for attempting to tamper with the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.



Taking to his Truth Social platform the former president praised a Georgia GOP lawmaker who is calling for an emergency session to investigate Willis insisting "an emergency exists in the affairs of the state," due to her prosecution of Trump who is is also facing three other indictments elsewhere.



On social media State Senator Colton Moore proclaimed, "America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents."

That caught the former president's eye who responded, "Highly respected Georgia State Senator Colton Moore deserves the thanks & congratulations of everyone for having the courage & conviction to fight the Radical Left Lunatics who are so badly hurting the Great State of Georgia, & the USA itself."

Trump then lashed out at Willis, writing, "Failed D.A. Fani Willis, who has allowed Atlanta (Fulton County) to become a record setting Murder and Violent Crime War Zone, with almost no retribution, shockingly Indicted your favorite President, me, for a PERFECT PHONE CALL. She is bad for America!"

He later added, "I easily won the Great State of Georgia in 2016, did a fantastic job, as President, for Georgia and the entire USA, received 10 Million more votes than I got, nationwide, in 2016, got by far the most votes in history for a sitting President, but shockingly, 'LOST' Georgia. All this despite winning nearby Alabama and South Carolina in Record Setting Landslides. Why did Georgia officials agree to, and sign, the one sided Consent Decree? Does anybody really believe I lost Georgia? I DON’T!"

