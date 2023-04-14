MAGA loyalists flip out at Ronna McDaniel over first GOP primary debate plan

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel's announcement on Fox News about the first 2024 GOP presidential primary debate was met with howls of outrage from supporters of Donald Trump who fear he won't get a fair shake.

According to a report from MSNBC's Ja'han Jones, McDaniels announced that the key debate that will bring all the announced candidates together at one time in Milwaukee will be hosted in partnership with the Young America’s Foundation which has indicated a preference for former Vice President Mike Pence.

That, in turn, has set off a war with supporters of Donald Trump, including former White House adviser Steve Bannon who criticized the decision by stating, "YAF is Never Trump and Pro Pence. How did RNC do this....."

Pro-Trump Turning Point USA's Tyler Bowen also lashed out, writing on Twitter, "The RNC has chosen a pro-Mike Pence 501c3 to host a debate. Just wait until you hear about the CNN debates they’re lining up…. Didn’t think it could actually get worse by getting out of the commission, but I think this may end up making the base hate the RNC even more.

According to MSNBC's Jones, "There are two intraparty feuds at play in the Trumpist right’s outrage over the primary debate setup. There’s the Trump-Pence feud, between the two men and their supporters. But there’s also a feud between purported youth-based organizations like TPUSA and YAF over who is best suited to lead the Republican Party’s youth outreach and, fundamentally, who should get the most institutional support to do so."

He added, "So when you watch TPUSA folks crying over YAF’s role in the first primary debate, there’s certainly a lot of Trump fealty involved. But there appears to be a great deal of jealousy involved as well. And I, for one, am enjoying watching it all go down."

