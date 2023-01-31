Trump took a big risk by pleading the Fifth Amendment more than 400 times in deposition: legal expert

A newly released video shows Donald Trump pleading the Fifth Amendment hundreds of times in a deposition, and a legal expert explained how that could be used against him in court.

The former president was finally hauled in to testify last year in the $25 million fraud lawsuit filed against the Trump Organization by New York attorney Letitia James, and he exercised his constitutional right against self-incrimination nearly 450 times -- but MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann said the move carried potential risk in a civil case.

"I agree with him on the point of taking the Fifth," Weissmann said. "It's important to remember everyone has a right to the Fifth if a truthful answer would tend to incriminate you. In a civil case, it can be used against you, unlike in a criminal case."

"One other thing I would disagree is when he is saying there's this witch hunt, he left out jurors," Weissmann added. "The Trump Organizations went to trial, they had their day in court. They could present all of their evidence, [and] 12 jurors, that's everyday citizens, found beyond a reasonable doubt that there was a multi-year tax conspiracy that his organizations were involved in, and there was evidence he knew about it as would make sense. That's one more reason for him to be asserting the Fifth Amendment."

