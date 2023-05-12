Trump again pushes back deadline to reveal his finances
Donald Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. White House Photo by Tia Dufour.

The Federal Election Commission has granted former President Donald J. Trump yet another extension to reveal his assets in his latest public financial disclosure, a requirement for all presidential candidates.

Trump will now need to file the report – which needs to reveal his assets and income – by June 29 with the extension from the original May 15 deadline, according to FEC records reviewed by Raw Story.

“Due to the complexity of his financial holdings, President Trump needs additional time to compile the necessary information and complete the report,” said a letter from Derek H. Ross, senior counsel at Compass Legal Group, sent to Lisa J. Stevenson, acting general counsel at the FEC.

This is far from the first time Trump delayed filing his public financial disclosure. In April, Raw Story broke the news that Trump filed a disclosure after exhausting his 90 days of extensions.

Trump announced his candidacy in late 2022 and was required to file a separate financial disclosure within 30 days of doing that – which he delayed. He now needs to file a second one by the May 15 deadline, which is for all candidates in the race.

For his initial disclosure, he filed his first 45-day extension request on December 15, 2022, and a second extension on January 26, 2023.

Raw Story also broke the initial news that the FEC denied his continued attempts to delay filing his public financial disclosure and told him he would be susceptible to a fine after he hit the 90-day limit for extensions, which brought his disclosure due date to March 15.

"As no further extension of time is available, Mr. Trump’s deadline for filing his personal financial disclosure report remains March 15, 2023," Stevenson wrote back to Ross on March 16. "Under section 104(d) of the Ethics in Government Act of 1978, as amended, '[a]ny individual who files a report required to be filed under this title more than 30 days after [the due date, as extended] shall … pay a filing fee of $200.'"

