Trump again pushes back deadline to reveal his finances

"Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!"

"X" is now Twitter's parent company, one of several owned by the disruptive 51-year old South Africa native who until recently was the richest person on the planet.

Musk, by his own admission, has crashed Twitter's value. If it was worth $44 billion when he bought it, it no longer is. Musk recently admitted Twitter – which he gutted, allegedly to cut costs –is now worth less than half of what he paid: a mere $20 billion.

Experts can argue why the man who is the head of Tesla, the Texas-based electric vehicle and energy storage company, and SpaceX, the spacecraft and satellite company, can't seem to just keep the social media platform running smoothly. In addition to losing more than half its value, it's lost users and advertisers.

"Twitter lost more than 1.3 million users in the week after Elon Musk bought it," a USA Today headline from November read.

Last month The Washington Post reported, "Twitter has been dramatically transformed under Musk and few — even among some in the billionaire’s corner — say the changes have been for the better."

"Advertisers have fled in droves over Musk’s policy changes and erratic behavior on the site, causing advertising revenue to recently drop by as much as 75 percent, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share sensitive internal information," The Post reports. "Rounds of layoffs have left Twitter operating with a skeleton staff of 1,500 — an 80 percent reduction — and so riddled with bugs and glitches that the site goes down for hours at a time."

So Musk has finally hired, he says, a new CEO.

Who?

Not surprisingly, someone who appears to have similar – right wing – tastes.

"NBCUniversal’s head of advertising, Linda Yaccarino, is in talks to become the new chief executive of Twitter, according to people familiar with the situation. NBCU said Friday morning that Ms. Yaccarino was leaving the company, effective immediately," The Wall Street Journal reports.

Musk (just as this article was being published) confirmed it is Yaccarino.

Journalist Yashar Ali puts it this way: "In Linda Yaccarino, Elon Musk gets a CEO who is a seasoned ad executive who generally shares his political leanings. But she's also the Chairman of a World Economic Forum task force so she can comfortably liaise with Twitter's current investors and advertisers around the world."

CNBC reported the news on-air.

So who is Linda Yaccarino? Twitter users were quick to want to know.

When the Yaccarino rumor started Thursday evening, as usual, Twitter users went to work.

What they found is someone who appears to "like" and "follow" arguably some of the worst yet popular, right-wing elements on Twitter. Some who Musk seems to have embraced.

Max Berger, a liberal activist whose bio says he co-founded two organizations, did some digging.

(A tweet from May of 2022 that Berger pinned to the top of his account reads: "Elon Musk is really doing an incredible job educating the public about how capitalists end up aligning with fascists to maintain their wealth and limit the power of the working classes.")

"Linda Yaccarino," Berger wrote Thursday night, "the woman who is reportedly the new CEO of Twitter, follows: - Chaya Raichik - Jesse Watters - Michael Shellenberger - Ron DeSantis - The Babylon Bee - Giorgia Meloni - Maye Musk - Catturd - Vivek Ramaswamy - Tulsi Gabbard - Bari Weiss."

"New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino seems like a certified MAGA supporter," he adds. "She also follows: - Sidney Powell - Lin Wood - Jack Posobiec - Libs of TikTok - Ian Miles Cheung - Andrew Sullivan - Richard Grenell - Tim Scott - Mike Pompeo."

Columnist and former Obama administration official Brandon Friedman writes: "This long list barely scratches the surface. There's a lot more. She's ingesting a fire hose of content from the absolute worst people in the world every time she opens the app. And, as Max notes, she's a former Trump appointee."

Many of those names are likely familiar, but some are not.

For those who don't know, Chaya Raichik is the founder of the far-right extremist social media account Libs of TikTok.

"Libs of TikTok reposts a steady stream of TikTok videos and social media posts, primarily from LGBTQ+ people, often including incendiary framing designed to generate outrage," The Washington Post last year reported "Videos shared from the account quickly find their way to the most influential names in right-wing media. The account has emerged as a powerful force on the Internet, shaping right-wing media, impacting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and influencing millions by posting viral videos aimed at inciting outrage among the right."

More recently, the suspected Allen, Texas mass shooter who slaughtered eight people, reportedly wrote one of his posts on a Russian social media site was “inspired by Libs of TikTok.”

Jesse Watters is a far-right, incendiary, misogynistic Fox News propagandist deemed a "Racist, Sexist Frat Boy." He's also rumored to be in the running to replace the now-fired white nationalist Tucker Carlson.

"Catturd" is the anonymous pro-Trump pro-Musk Twitter account with 1.7 million followers that Rolling Stone calls "the Sh-tposting King of MAGA Twitter" – and who "Elon Musk likes to talk to on Twitter."

Vivek Ramaswamy? An "anti-woke" GOP presidential candidate whose tweets (or, at least one tweet) Yaccarino has "liked."

Yaccarino also follows a lot of right-wing media people, including Sean Hannity, Ben Shapiro, Dan Bongino, Sebastian Gorka, and Michelle Malkin.

And she follows Franklin Graham.

But she also follows Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Marc Benioff.

Some may say it's unfair to judge someone by their Twitter likes and the folks they follow on social media. That depends.

(If you look at mine you'll probably see a lot of right-wingers who I follow because I often write about the extreme right. And because in the days of early Twitter I used an auto-follow bot that followed anyone who followed me.)

But there are patterns and looking at these landmarks at least offers insight into who and what they are looking at and interacting with.

And what's clear is Yaccarino certainly seems to be all-in on Musk. She's retweeted posts about Tesla, and even interviewed the billionaire earlier this year, an interview coincidentally posted to NBC Universal's website.

So why does all this matter? Because what happens on Twitter directly influences what people who are and are not on Twitter see, read, hear, and ultimately think. It is an influencing platform. And it's important to know that the person (rumored) to be the incoming head of arguably the greatest influence platform in the world is following the right.

This article has been updated to reflect Musk's confirmation Yaccarino will be the new Twitter CEO