Florida grand jury may be looking to charge 'someone who followed Trump's instructions': legal expert

A federal grand jury will convene in Florida this week to hear evidence in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of Donald Trump's handling of classified documents, and legal experts are intrigued.

The investigation appears to be heading toward a conclusion -- and a likely indictment, based on a meeting between Trump's attorneys and the Department of Justice -- but MSNBC legal analyst Chuck Rosenberg suspects there may be a "parallel investigation" to the District of Columbia case in Miami, and it may involve an associate of the former president

"If somebody had committed acts only in Florida, even if it's connected to a broader scheme, the venue for that person, maybe somebody who followed Mr. Trump's instructions to obstruct justice or to conceal evidence would be properly charged and tried in that jurisdiction," Rosenberg told "Morning Joe." "Then you would be appropriate in Florida, so absolutely a possibility, remains to be seen."

"I'll say one other thing," he added. "I don't know which case is moving quicker, although it appears to be the documents case, but when defense attorneys request a meeting at the department to make a pitch that their client ought not to be charged, you know you're closer to the end than the beginning."



RELATED: 'Very ominous' statement from Mark Meadows' lawyer should unnerve Trump: CNN's Evan Perez

Watch the video below or at this link.





