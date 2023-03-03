Trump to pitch creation of 'freedom cities' filled with flying cars: report
Former President Donald Trump on Friday will reportedly unveil a new plan to use federal lands to create what he will describe as "freedom cities" that will be filled with flying cars.

According to Politico, Trump will announce a design contest for up to 10 different "freedom cities" that also will include "an investment in the development of vertical-takeoff-and-landing vehicles; the creation of 'hives of industry' sparked by cutting off imports from China; and a population surge sparked by 'baby bonuses' to encourage would-be-parents to get on with procreation."

The outlandish proposal comes as Trump has struggled to set out a positive vision for the future of the United States that does not revolve around false claims that the 2020 election was "rigged" against him.

In the video, Trump will compare his vision of futuristic cities to former President Dwight Eisenhower's plan to create an interstate highway system, although building a flying-car paradise will undoubtedly be more expensive than that project.

"Today, our country has lost its boldness," Trump will say in a promotional video. "Under my leadership, we will get it back in a very big way. If you look at just three years ago, what we were doing was unthinkable, how good it was, how great it was for our country."

In fact, three years ago, most Americans were stuck inside their houses and watching the novel coronavirus infect and kill thousands of their fellow countrymen per day, despite the fact that Trump and his administration had labeled the virus "contained" just weeks earlier.

