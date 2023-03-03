Marjorie Taylor Greene goads CPAC crowd into angrily booing Ukrainian President Zelensky

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) got the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference to angrily boo Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose country has spent the last year trying to fight off an unprovoked military invasion from Russia.

During her Friday CPAC speech, Greene falsely claimed that Zelensky had said American soldiers would be needed to help his country win its war against Russia.

"Zelensky... wants our sons and daughters to go die in Ukraine," Greene falsely claimed, which drew loud boos from the crowd.

Greene also reupped her pledge to cut off all military aide to Ukraine.

"No money to Ukraine, and that country needs to find peace not war," she said. "And while I will look at a camera and directly tell Zelensky you better leave your hands off our sons and daughters, because they're not dying over there."

In fact, as CNN fact checker Daniel Dale has pointed out, Zelensky never said that American soldiers would be needed to fight in Ukraine.

Rather, he said that if Ukraine lost its war with Russia, then Russia would move to invade NATO countries, which would require the United States via its treaty obligations to send its military servicemembers to defend the alliance.

