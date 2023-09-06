Fulton County DA's office signals it will call over 150 witnesses against Trump
The special prosecutor for the Fulton County District Attorney's office revealed on Wednesday that the government intends to call over 150 witnesses against Donald Trump and 18 other co-defendants.

During the first televised hearing in the election conspiracy case, attorneys for Ken Cheseboro and Sidney Powell argued that their clients should be tried separately. But prosecutor Nathan Wade asserted that separate trials would be a waste of government resources.

"Firstly, we will contend that a trial of these 19 co-defendants will take four months, and that does not include jury selection," Wade told Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. "In terms of the number of witnesses, they're in excess of 150 witnesses that the state intends to call. One hundred and fifty witnesses."

Wade said the government's position was that all 19 co-defendants be tried together.

"And just to clarify that and flush that out a bit, you're saying that right now you would predict that if it was just a trial of Ms. Powell, Mr. Cheseboro, that the state's going to need those same amount of witnesses, those same amount of exhibits in that same amount of time?" the judge asked.

"Absolutely," Wade confirmed.

