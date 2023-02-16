Revealed: Georgia Republicans '100%' behind Trump's push to toss election results
Donald Trump (AFP)

Newly unearthed call logs show that Republican state legislators in Georgia were eager and willing to help former President Donald Trump toss out their state's 2020 election results.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that call logs unearthed by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots show that Trump's campaign called more than 100 GOP state legislators to gauge their support for organizing a slate of fake presidential electors who would back Trump instead of President Joe Biden, who won the Peach State in 2020 by nearly 12,000 votes.

According to the AJC's analysis, roughly 30 of the lawmakers contacted by the Trump team expressed support for the plan, and replied to the campaign's overtures with messages such as "hell yes," "100%," and "very supportive and ready to go."

Some lawmakers who apparently expressed support at the time now tell the AJC that they do not think organizing a fake slate of pro-Trump electors would have been the right decision.

“I do think there were some issues with the election,” Georgia State Rep. Kasey Carpenter told the newspaper. “But that was not the way to go.”

The organization of fake electors was used by the House Select Committee in its final report to argue that Trump and his allies had engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States in the wake of losing the 2020 election.

Trump and his associates are currently being investigated by special counsel Jack Smith for their efforts to keep him in power after he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

