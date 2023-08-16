'A net loser -- period': GOP strategists fear Trump has already cost them Georgia again in 2024
Donald Trump (AFP)

Republican strategists who spoke with NBC News expressed fears that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' indictment of former President Donald Trump would effectively sink his hopes of recapturing the Peach State in 2024.

While Trump's position within the Republican primary may be strengthened by every new set of criminal charges leveled against him, Georgia Republicans fear that such cases will harm them with the swing voters who split their tickets by supporting Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022 while also backing Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) over election-denying GOP rival Herschel Walker.

"This reminds the same indies in places like Forsyth County why they didn’t vote for him in the first place," said one Georgia Republican, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of political retribution by the twice-impeached former one-term president.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Another GOP operative in the state similarly opined of the charges against Trump: "In Georgia, it's just a net loser -- period."

To illustrate this, NBC News spoke with a 79-year-old Georgia voter named Phyllis Weaver who backed Trump in 2016 before switching to President Joe Biden in 2020.

Rather than buying into Trump's spin that Willis' indictment of him is a "weaponization" of the law, Weaver said it only reinforced her decision to ditch the former president three years ago.

"He should be cut out from politics," she said. “I don’t think he should be allowed to run for president."

SmartNewsVideo