Trump bombshell: Lawyer won’t admit former president lost Georgia during MSNBC grilling

In a heated clash on MSNBC Tuesday, anchor Ari Melber cornered former President Donald Trump's lawyer representing him in the case in Georgia, Drew Findling, demanding that he justify former President Donald Trump's demands for Georgia officials to "find" him extra votes.

This comes as Findling and his team have filed a long-shot motion in court to block Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from using any of the recommendations from the special grand jury investigating Trump and his allies.

"One of the things that really set this all off, the reason that Donald Trump hired you, the reason for his potential legal exposure ... is of course that Donald Trump was caught on tape, talking to the secretary of state," said Melber. "I wanted to get your perspective on this, Drew ... when you look at the timeline, Biden won November 7th, the Electoral College certified on December 14th. The subsequent calls, that one and another one according to recent reporting, that he did, came after the Electoral College certified this. Was it A) illegal, and B) wrong, for him to try to steal the results after Georgia had been duly certified?"

Findling pushed back, saying that he doesn't "listen to an eight-second clip" out of context, that this was "perfectly legal" and the former president "did not break any law."

Melber continued to push back, however, saying, "When you look at any demand to change the votes after certified — here's your chance to tell the viewers, you made the motion to quash, you're speaking out now, what is the argument for this person Donald Trump, after the election was certified, duly and under law by the Constitution and the state of Georgia, to then demand, at the time secretly, secretly demand that officials commit elector and voter fraud?"

"I'm not going to bear down on the specifics," said Findling. "But just as I am passionate about these other cases, and knowing the body of work that I'm involved in, you know, whether it's representing post-George Floyd protesters against this district attorney's office, pro bono, people that are exercising their First Amendent rights and doing those cases for free, I'm just as passionate — I will tell you, having looked at the evidence in this case, that there's no violations of the law."

Watch the segment below or at this link.