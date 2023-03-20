Trump tries to derail Georgia probe as indictment looms in New York

Donald Trump is attempting to derail an investigation into his attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.
Attorneys for the former president asked a court to quash a report issued by a special purpose grand jury, preclude any evidence turned up by the panel and to recuse the Fulton County district attorney's office from investigating him, citing the 5th and 14th Amendments, which assure due process of law and equal protection under the law.
"By agreement of the Fulton County Superior Court bench, Chief Judge Christopher Brasher authorized the empaneling of the special purpose grand jury, assigned its supervision to Judge Robert McBurney (hereinafter "Supervising Judge"), and the SPGJ was subsequently dissolved January 9, 2023," Trump's attorneys said in the filing. "Because this motion raises issues as to the governance of the SPGJ and the propriety of the Supervising Judge's conduct, Movant respectfully requests this motion by the judicial officer responsible impaneling the SPGJ, the Chief Judge, or a duly empaneled Fulton County Superior Court judge other than the Supervising Judge."
The filing comes after Trump indicated he expects to be indicted Tuesday in New York as part of the Manhattan district attorney's office investigation of a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.
