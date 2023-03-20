Trump tries to derail Georgia probe as indictment looms in New York

"These baseless rumors of my involvement with Stephen and his death are false," Murdaugh said in a statement issued Monday. "I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family."

An autopsy report determined Smith had been struck by a vehicle, but non-medical investigators believed his body had a defensive wound that led law enforcement to investigate the case as a possible homicide, and an early investigator's report found no broken glass, debris or other evidence at the scene to indicate a vehicle had hit him.

Smith's death got renewed attention after South Carolina investigators widened a probe of the June 2021 shooting deaths of Margaret Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh, and Sandy Smith said last week that she would use money raised in a crowdfunding effort to have her son's body exhumed and conduct a private medical examination because she did not believe he had been killed by a hit-and-run driver.

"We need a new, unbiased look at his body and an accurate determination of his cause of death based on facts," she wrote on her GoFundMe page.



Alex Murdaugh, a former attorney and member of a prominent family in the area, was convicted March 2 of two counts of murder and two counts of using a firearm during a crime in connection with the shooting deaths of his wife and son, and he was sentenced the following day to life in prison.

His surviving son said he has been harassed by members of the media at his Hilton Head home, and he said he tried to ignore reports about his alleged involvement in the death of Smith, who was reportedly a high school classmate.

"I have tried my best to ignore the vicious rumors about my involvement in Stephen Smith’s tragic death that continue to be published in the media as I grieve over the brutal murders of my mother and brother," Murdaugh said in the statement. "I love them so much and miss them terribly."