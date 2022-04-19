At least 50 people have testified in Georgia probe into Trump's effort to overturn 2020 election: report

A Georgia investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to illegally overturn the state's 2020 election results has seen over four dozen people voluntarily testify, Newsweek reports.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said at least 50 people have already testified and there are about another 60 people her team is waiting to interview. She added that she will try to subpoena an additional 30 other people who have turned down interview requests.

"The probe into Trump launched 14 months ago after the former president called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and told the fellow Republican to 'find' votes in order to overturn the election results," Newsweek reports. "Earlier this year, Willis was granted approval for a special grand jury by a judge, and she has requested backup protection from the FBI, citing the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol as a reason for added security during the investigation."

